UPDATE: Frederick man charged with killing father in Farmbrook community of Frederick, police say

Apr. 28—A Frederick man accused of killing his father is in custody after the Frederick County Sheriff's Office found the father dead in a bedroom in the Farmbrook community of Frederick Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a welfare check at about 4:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Hames Court, according to a news release. Upon arrival, police say they found Terry Lynn Shifflett, 66, dead on scene.

Shifflett's son, Sean Christopher Shifflett, 33, met deputies outside when they arrived and allegedly admitted a physical altercation occurred between him and his father, the release states. Police did not release details about how the elder Shifflett was allegedly killed.

Deputies detained Sean Shifflett and took him to the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center for questioning, then to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Shifflett has been charged with first-degree murder and has a bail review scheduled for later today. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is asked to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-038168.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller