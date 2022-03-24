Frederick man charged with murder again found incompetent to stand trial

Mar. 24—A Frederick man accused of killing his father was deemed incompetent to stand trial Tuesday after an evaluation by the Maryland Department of Health, and it's not the first time his competency has been brought into question in the case.

During a status conference Tuesday morning in Frederick County Circuit Court, Judge Richard J. Sandy found Sean Shifflett, 34, incompetent to stand trial after a recent Maryland Department of Health evaluation, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office. As a result, Shifflett's trial dates were canceled. He continues to be held without bail at the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup.

Shifflett's attorney Mary McGuirk Drawbaugh declined to comment Wednesday.

Shifflett was first found to be incompetent to stand trial June 8, 2021, then was reevaluated and determined to be competent Dec. 2, 2021. Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith said in an interview Tuesday he hadn't experienced a case like this before.

"Competency is a fluid thing in the court system," Smith said, which can require multiple evaluations as time goes on.

Shifflett's mental health appeared to decline recently while in detention, according to Smith, and an another evaluation took place.

Shifflett was charged with first-degree murder in the April 27, 2021, death of Terry Lynn Shifflett, 66.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a well-being check in the 7000 block of Hames Court at about 4:15 p.m. in the Farmbrook community after a relative asked police to check on Sean and Terry Shifflett, according to charging documents.

Once inside the residence, police found the elder Shifflett lying on the floor of a bedroom with what appeared to be blunt force trauma injuries. It appeared he'd been dead for some time, charging documents said. Sean Shifflett allegedly told police his father had attacked him and he defended himself.

