Frederick man convicted in fatal 2020 shooting seeks new trial

Mar. 17—A Frederick man who was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend has said that he was wrongfully convicted, according to court records.

Public defenders representing Richard "Ricky" E. Cartnail III, 18, recently filed a motion to vacate the verdict and order a new trial. The defense team also entered an appeal to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals.

After an eight-day trial in December, Cartnail was found guilty of killing Ty'Kerria Dawson, of Hagerstown. The jury found him guilty of all counts: first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, using a firearm in a felony and possessing a firearm as a minor. He was sentenced Feb. 23 to life plus 20 years.

Dawson, 17, was found dead with three gunshot wounds to the head on June 27, 2020, along a creek near Briargrove Court in the Ballenger Creek area of Frederick after Cartnail led her there under false pretenses, according to trial testimony. Cartnail was 16 at the time of the murder.

In the defense's March 2 motion for a new trial, assistant public defenders Matthew Frawley and John Maclean say Cartnail was wrongfully convicted based in part on the testimony of the prosecution's key witness.

The witness, whom the News-Post is choosing not to name due to the allegation that she was raped, testified in trial that Cartnail wanted her to help him kill Dawson, and when she resisted, Cartnail threatened her with a gun and raped her. The witness told jurors Cartnail made her hide in the woods with a backpack containing a handgun and a change of clothes.

In her testimony, the witness described Cartnail retrieving the handgun, the sound of gunshots and Dawson falling to the ground.

The defense alleges the witness' testimony was untruthful and that she had an incentive to lie. The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office agreed to recommend the witness' criminal case be moved to juvenile court in exchange for her testifying truthfully in Cartnail's trial.

The defense further alleges Cartnail gave a false confession to police during the investigation and says the Frederick County Sheriff's Office failed to inform Cartnail that a parent could be present during questioning.

The defense team also takes issue with the absence of a particular witness in the trial. Two months before the trial was set to begin, the defense learned an individual identified as Leonard Morris, with the nickname "Chuck," allegedly gave the handgun to Cartnail, the defense motion says. Morris could not be found in time for the trial, the defense's motion says.

State's Attorney Charlie Smith did not express concern over the appeal.

"In Maryland, State's Attorney's Offices do not handle their own appeals. All criminal appeals throughout the state are handled by the appellate division of the Attorney General's Office," Smith wrote in an email. "However, I have the utmost confidence in how our prosecutors handled the case and believe that he will not be successful on any appellate issues."

Frawley presented a different view.

"The defense believes an appropriate appellate review will reveal specific trial errors and that Mr. Cartnail's case is far from over," Frawley wrote in an email.

