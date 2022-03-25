Frederick man convicted of involuntary manslaughter seeks appeal

Mar. 25—A Frederick man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the killing of a 19-year-old in 2020 has sought an appeal, according to court records.

Jordan Burris Hooks, 29, was sentenced March 4 to eight and a half years behind bars for his role in the fatal shooting of Jaemari "Mari" Alvin Anderson in the Waterside community of Frederick on Sept. 6, 2020. A notice of appeal was filed March 16 in Frederick County Circuit Court, online court records state, which will go to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals.

Chief Attorney Brian L. Zavin of the Office of the Public Defender, who is representing Hooks in the appeal, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

After a 16-day trial in November 2021, Hooks was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault.

The jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, having a handgun on his person, using a firearm in a felony and conspiring to use a firearm in a felony.

Hooks has requested representation by the Office of the Public Defender going forward, court records said.

— Mary Grace Keller

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller