Frederick man enters plea to child sex abuse

Aug. 7—A Frederick man who entered a plea Thursday to sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in 2017 faces up to 10 years in prison.

Jose Benito Lopez, 43, was charged with sex abuse of a minor, third- and fourth-degree sex offense, and second-degree assault, online court records show. In Circuit Court this week, Lopez took an Alford plea — in which a defendant does not admit guilt but concedes that the prosecution has enough evidence to get a conviction — to one count of sex abuse of a minor, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Sentencing guidelines recommend between five and 10 years of incarceration for this case, state's attorney spokesman Will Cockey wrote in an email. The sentencing is set for Aug. 24. Lopez will remain out on bail until then. His defense attorney could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

In October 2020, the victim came to the Frederick County Child Advocacy Center for an interview, according to charging documents. She detailed three instances of sexual abuse that occurred in a local residence when she was 9, charging documents read. When the child tried to flee, Lopez grabbed her, police wrote.

He told her not to tell and, in an earlier interview with police, denied the allegations, charging documents state.

