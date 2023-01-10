Jan. 9—A Frederick man faces prostitution-related charges after police said workers at a Frederick spa provided sexual favors for some customers.

Guisheng Fang, 57, was indicted on charges including general prostitution, allowing a building under his control to be used for prostitution, and four counts of operating a prostitution business, according to a news release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Fang has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Frederick County District Court.

According to charging documents, investigators from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office began investigating the Magic Foot Spa on Buckeystown Pike in Frederick in August after getting three reports about sexual assaults at the spa.

Investigators visited the spa in August, September and October. During the September and October visits, women conducting the massages offered to perform sexual acts on them for additional money, according to the documents.

Deputies from the sheriff's office's Narcotics Investigation Section executed a search and seizure warrant at the business on Nov. 1.

They found three male customers, three female masseuses, and Fang, who agreed to speak with them, according to documents.

Two of the male customers said they had been to the spa multiple times and had never been solicited for sexual favors during their visits. One of the men said he had been solicited during a visit about six months before.

Fang told investigators that his wife owns the spa and he runs the day-to-day operations, and that employees were not asked to offer sexual favors and he does not know if it had been happening, charging documents said.

One of the masseuses told investigators that Fang had not asked her to perform sexual favors on customers, but she was aware that it sometimes happened, according to the charging documents.

Two others said they had occasionally performed sexual acts, but they had been initiated by customers.

Story continues

One of the women said she had told Fang about customers asking for sexual favors, but he hadn't done anything to stop it from happening again, according to the documents.

Audrey Creighton, an attorney representing Fang, filed a motion in late November arguing that Fang's statements to investigators and a search of his automobile were improperly conducted and any evidence obtained should be suppressed.

Creighton declined to comment Monday, other than to say that Fang would plead not guilty to the charges against him.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter:

@RMarshallFNP