Frederick man found guilty of 2021 murder at fast food restaurant

Aug. 12—A jury on Friday found a Frederick man guilty of murdering another man at a fast food restaurant in 2021.

Darin Tyler Robey, 21, was founded guilty of second-degree murder, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

He also was found guilty of using a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and possession of a regulated firearm while younger than 21.

Robey was found guilty of shooting and killing Jaion Antonio Penamon, 21, at a Burger King at 101 Routzahn Way, off Md. 26, on Dec. 26, 2021.

In a press release, the state's attorney's office said Robey went to the Burger King that evening to confront his girlfriend about an affair she was having with a coworker.

Robey had a loaded handgun and argued with his girlfriend. Penamon noticed the argument from outside and came inside to confront Robey, the state's attorney's office said.

While arguing with Penamon, Robey pulled a handgun from his jacket pocket and shot Penamon twice in the chest, according to the state's attorney's office.

Police who responded to the call found Penamon lying on the floor, near the restaurant's inner door. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robey — who was 20 at the time of the shooting — fled and was later apprehended, authorities said.

The state's attorney's office said Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Scott Rolle ruled that the jury could not consider a self-defense argument.

Heading into this week's trial, Robey was facing a charge of first-degree murder. For a first-degree murder charge, a jury can consider both first-degree and second-degree murder. The jury found Robey guilty of second-degree murder.

Rolle has scheduled sentencing for Oct. 4. The state's attorney's office said Robey faces up to 65 years in prison on all counts.