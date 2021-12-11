Frederick man found guilty of raping teenage girl

Dec. 11—A jury Thursday found a Frederick man guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl in 2019 after he reportedly insisted on walking her home.

Willian A. Reyes-Reyes, 28, was found guilty of second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault, according to a news release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office on Friday. His sentencing date has yet to be determined.

The Frederick Police Department learned the 14-year-old had been hanging out with a group of friends in the woods behind Elmwood Terrace Apartments the evening of Oct. 10, 2019, the release reads. Reyes-Reyes, who is known to the victim, was among the group and insisted on walking the girl home, according to the release.

After the teen and Reyes-Reyes separated from the group, he told the girl he was lost, directed her to sit down while he tried to figure out their location, then assaulted her as soon as she sat, the state's attorney's office said.

"This young teenage girl was attacked and sexually assaulted by a grown man," State's Attorney Charlie Smith said in the release. "The jury's swift verdict in this case indicates they recognized the overwhelming evidence and witness testimony. We look forward to sentencing and making sure he never poses a threat to another child."

Chief Assistant State's Attorney Tammy Leache prosecuted the case. Defense attorney Audrey A. Creighton declined to comment when reached by phone Friday.

