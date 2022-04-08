Frederick man found not competent to stand trial in alleged kidnapping

Apr. 8—A Frederick man accused of kidnapping two children will not stand trial after he was found to be incompetent following a health department evaluation.

Christopher Wade Shultz, 40, was charged with second-degree assault, home invasion and two counts each of false imprisonment and kidnapping children under 16 years old, online court records said.

Julie Smith of the Maryland Department of Health found Shultz to be dangerous and "not competent," Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Carpenter said in court Thursday. Smith's report, which is confidential, was issued March 31, according to Carpenter. Smith is a doctor of psychology.

Shultz allegedly abducted two children from a residence in the 8200 block of Reich's Ford Road Feb. 26, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. Shultz's defense attorney, Michelle Owens Campbell, did not return a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

The father of the children told police Shultz knocked on his door, made statements he couldn't understand and asked to see a person who didn't reside there. Shultz reportedly came to the door with his dog, which intimidated the father. Shultz accused the father of being on drugs, picked up two children inside the home and put them in his truck, shoving the father in the chest, charging documents said. Police did not find evidence that the father was under the influence of drugs.

Instead of attempting to fight the larger Shultz, the father called 911 and followed Shultz in his vehicle, charging documents read.

The sheriff's office located Shultz with help from the children's father and arrested him, according to charging documents.

Shultz's truck stopped in the 200 block of Interstate Court after leaving the residence. Police said Shultz disobeyed their commands and used his dog to intimidate them, charging documents said.

Shultz reportedly told police the children were his, then said they weren't. Shultz is not related to the children, according to police. The father told the sheriff's office he knew Shultz to camp in the area, but he hadn't seen Shultz in over a year when he came knocking Feb. 26.

Police found the children in Shultz's truck and safely reunited them with their father, charging documents state.

In court Thursday, Judge Kathleen D. English found Shultz has a "mental disorder" that rendered him not competent to stand trial. English ordered him to be committed to a Maryland Department of Health facility. The department will evaluate Shultz and develop a treatment plan, English said.

English noted her finding came with the consent of the prosecution and defense.

Shultz has a status conference set for Aug. 24. He won't see a trial unless his competency status changes.

