Frederick man found not guilty of rape

Jun. 3—A Frederick man has been found not guilty of two counts of second-degree rape.

A girl who had made allegations about Marcos Olivero, 49, later recanted those allegations, authorities said.

A jury found Olivero not guilty of those charges on May 27 after a two-week trial.

Olivero was also charged with two counts of sex abuse of a minor. The jury was hung on these charges after roughly 11 hours of deliberation, said Olivero's attorney, Andrew Jezic.

According to court records, the girl initially said Olivero abused her for almost two months last year.

Olivero felt positive about the outcome of the case, Jezic said.

"He is feeling completely vindicated as he has always insisted that he is 100 percent innocent," Jezic said.

The State's Attorney's Office had no additional comment about the trial.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel