Frederick man gets 10-year sentence for raping teenage girl

Mar. 29—A Frederick man was sentenced to spend a decade in prison on Monday after a jury found him guilty of multiple charges of rape and sexual assault in December.

Willian Alexander Reyes-Reyes, 29, appeared before Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Theresa M. Adams on Monday for sentencing on charges stemming from an incident in October 2019, according to a release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office. Reyes-Reyes allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl after insisting he would walk her home, the Frederick Police Department said.

Reyes-Reyes was found guilty in December of second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

The 14-year-old victim had been hanging out with a group of friends in a wooded area behind Elmwood Terrace Apartments on the evening of Oct. 10, 2019. Reyes-Reyes was among the group and insisted that he walk her home, according to the release.

When Reyes-Reyes and the girl were separated from the group, he claimed to have been lost in the woods and instructed her to sit down while he attempted to figure out where they were.

"As soon as she sat down, he attacked her," the release said.

Adams sentenced Reyes-Reyes to spend 20 years behind bars, with all of that but 10 years being suspended, amounting to an aggregate 10-year sentence.

Additionally, Adams ordered Reyes-Reyes to serve five years of supervised probation upon his release. He will also be required to register as a Tier-3 sex offender, which means he will be legally required to register for life.

Reyes-Reyes was further ordered to have no contact with the victim or any female under the age of 16.

Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith commended the sentence and the Special Victims Unit in the release.

"The sentence was the maximum under the sentencing guidelines, and he deserved it," Smith said in the release. "Frederick is very fortunate to have an SVU prosecution team who aggressively seeks justice for these victims."

Reyes-Reyes was prosecuted by Chief Assistant State's Attorney Tammy Leache. He was represented at trial by attorney Audrey A. Creighton.

