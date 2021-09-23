Frederick man gets 13 years for sexually abusing minor

Sep. 23—A Circuit Court judge sentenced a Frederick man to 13 years incarceration for sexually abusing a girl for several years.

Storm M. Garcia-Jobe, 22, through a plea agreement pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor. Judge Julie Stevenson Solt sentenced him Thursday to 45 years with all but 13 years suspended. Broken down by charges, Solt sentenced him to 20 years with all but 13 years suspended for rape plus 25 years, all suspended, for the sex abuse of a minor charge.

Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Carpenter sought a sentence of 45 years with all but 15 years suspended, with five years of supervised probation. She spoke to the toll the case took on the victim, pointing out the victim and her family were not present in court to hear the judge hand down the sentence.

"This is a sad case for everyone involved," Carpenter said.

Garcia-Jobe started abusing the girl when she was 6 years old and he was 14, according to Carpenter. The abuse lasted until the victim was 13, according to the state's attorney's office. Police learned of the abuse March 19 after a witness caught Garcia-Jobe in the act at a local residence, charging documents show.

After Garcia-Jobe was arrested, Carpenter said the victim "became a new person" and "finally felt safe." She took pride in her appearance and wore brighter-colored clothes, according to Carpenter.

Assistant Public Defender Matthew Frawley told the court Garcia-Jobe "recognizes what he did was wrong," and Frawley did not dispute the need for jail time. However, Frawley requested a sentence between 10 and 15 years.

Frawley hammered on the need for his client to receive treatment.

"This is not about an evil person ... this is about a 22-year-old that has an addiction," Frawley said.

He and Carpenter referenced a doctor's psychosexual evaluation of Garcia-Jobe, which found him at moderate risk to reoffend. Frawley noted the doctor also said treatment would likely lower his chance of abusing a minor again.

"He is not evil," Frawley said. "He is sick."

Judge Solt acknowledged the effect of the case on everyone involved, adding it is never easy to sentence a young person.

In addition to the 13 years of incarceration, Solt added five years of supervised probation upon his release, which will occur through a probation program designed for sexual offenders. Probation conditions include polygraph testing and internet monitoring. Garcia-Jobe must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Though Carpenter requested Garcia-Jobe have no contact with minors or the victim, Solt ordered him to have no unsupervised contact with minors. Garcia-Jobe will be required to comply with treatment recommended in the psychosexual evaluation.

"You do desperately need treatment," Solt said, and recommended he serve his sentence at the Patuxent Institution, a treatment-oriented maximum security facility in Jessup. Whether he will actually spend his sentence there is to be determined.

After the sentencing, Frawley offered a comment to the News-Post.

"Mr. Garcia-Jobe entered this plea to spare [the victim and her family] the pain and anguish of a public trial," Frawley wrote in an email. "He is embarrassed and filled with remorse over his acts. He is hopeful for a future where he can avail himself of the treatment necessary so he can try to rebuild his life. And he hopes [the victim and her family] can find peace."

State's Attorney Charlie Smith praised the work of the prosecution team.

"This is just another example of how ASA Carpenter is continuing our legacy of seeking justice for our community by aggressively advocating for the victims of sexual assault," Smith said in a statement to The News-Post. "This 13-year sentence shows that criminals will be held accountable for terrible acts such as this. Sadly, this young victim will have to endure memories of this trauma for the rest of her life."

