Frederick man gets 18 months for illegal possession of firearm

Sep. 28—A man is serving 18 months in jail for illegally possessing a firearm after police arrested him following a shots fired incident in downtown Frederick June 27.

Frederick resident Jonathan D. Bartgis, 23, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 and was sentenced to five years with all but 18 months suspended, according to online court records. Upon his release, he'll undergo three years of probation.

The Frederick Police Department responded at about 3:15 a.m. to the unit block of East Church Street for a firearm discharge, according to charging documents. When the officer arrived and locked eyes with Bartgis, he reportedly ran down an alley and crawled under a fence. Police caught Bartgis, handcuffed him and found a loaded handgun in his pocket that matched the four spent casings found in the area of the shooting, charging documents state.

Bartgis is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction, according to police.

Bartgis' defense attorney, Carl Somerlock, declined to comment Monday.

— Mary Grace Keller