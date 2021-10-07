Frederick man gets 25 years for attempted murder

Oct. 7—A Frederick man asked for forgiveness in court Wednesday as he pleaded guilty to attempted murder of his landlord, robbing him and assaulting a police officer.

Elvin M. Addison Jr., 41, through a plea agreement admitted guilt to armed robbery, second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and attempted second-degree murder. Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt sentenced Addison on Wednesday to a total of 60 years with all but 25 years suspended, with credit for over a year served. He will undergo five years of supervised probation upon his release.

Addison approached his landlord with a handgun at about 2:16 p.m. May 26, 2020, while the man was in the unit block of Winchester Street in Frederick doing lawn maintenance on his property, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office. Chief Assistant State's Attorney Rebecca Clinton said the shot missed the 78-year-old man, but Addison beat him in the face, leaving him bloody.

Addison stole roughly $500 from the victim and left the scene, Clinton said. A neighbor said they heard the victim's wife scream and the victim repeating, "He shot me," Clinton said in court, while another neighbor saw Addison leaving the scene after she heard a loud pop. The firearm was not recovered, the state's attorney's office said in a news release.

When police caught up with Addison after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, he didn't go easily.

Police stopped Addison's vehicle near the intersection of West South and West Patrick streets after the shooting, according to charging documents. Clinton said Addison got down on the ground, then wrestled with an officer when he approached him to take him into custody. During the tussle, police say Addison got his hand on the officer's firearm and bit the officer, Clinton recounted.

"It is harrowing," Clinton said. "I think everybody involved is lucky they're here today."

Story continues

The officer and landlord still bear scars from that day, according to Clinton, and the latter still has numbness in his face after undergoing surgery. The victims were present for the hearing Wednesday but did not wish to address the court.

Addison replied in a low and, at times, soft voice in court Wednesday as Solt explained his rights to him and asked whether he understood them. He ran his hand over his head when Solt read out the sentence she would hand down. Addison rubbed his eyes while his family watched from the other side of the courtroom.

After he stepped down from the witness stand, Addison stood beside his defense attorney and turned to face his former landlord. He apologized to the man and his wife and expressed hope that they could find willingness in their hearts to forgive him.

Defense attorney Brian Shefferman described Addison, at the time of the shooting, as someone who struggled with substance abuse and was working fewer hours when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Addison was living with his three children and their mother in an apartment rented from the victim. Clinton told the court Addison had been behind on rent.

"Something had just built up in him," Shefferman said.

Once Solt handed down the agreed upon sentence, Addison exchanged I love yous with his mother before he was taken away.

Outside the courtroom, Shefferman told the News-Post that Addison "just wanted to take responsibility for what happened."

In a news release, State's Attorney Charlie Smith addressed the toll on the victims.

"The victim in this case suffered through a long recovery process and is dealing with numbness in the face that may never go away," Smith said. "Meanwhile, the police officer that was attacked still has a scar from the bite wound. My hope is that these victims feel relief in knowing that this defendant will be in prison for a very long time."

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter:

@MaryGraceKeller