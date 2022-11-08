Frederick man gets 45 years in prison for murder; fights break out in courtroom

Nov. 8—Fights broke out in a courtroom on Friday before a Frederick man was ordered to serve 45 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in a Burger King last December, officials said.

Darin Tyler Robey, 21, was found guilty in August of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and possessing a firearm while under 21, according to a news release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Robey's attorney, Benjamin Kurtz, said in an interview Monday afternoon that he would appeal the case.

Robey shot Jaion Antonio Penamon, 21, twice in the chest on Dec. 26, 2021, after Penamon tried to intervene in a confrontation between Robey and Robey's then-girlfriend at the Burger King at 101 Routzahn Way, the release said.

Robey's then-girlfriend worked at Burger King, and Robey believed she was having an affair with a coworker, the State's Attorney's Office has said. When Penamon confronted Robey and urged him to step outside, Robey shot Penamon twice in the chest, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Robey fled and was later apprehended. Robey's gun and phone were never found, the news release said.

Penamon died of his injuries at the scene.

Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith argued on Friday for the maximum sentence of 60 years, according to the release.

"Robey lacked remorse from the second he pulled the trigger, to when he stepped over Jaion's dying body and casually walked away, until today," Smith said in the release.

During Smith's closing arguments, fights broke out in the courtroom between Robey's family and Penamon's family, the release said.

Because of the fights, the courtroom and other parts of the courthouse were put on lockdown. The proceedings resumed an hour later.

"While all 25 or so people from [the] victim's side were required to leave the courthouse for a cooling down period, 4 were banned from returning by the courthouse deputies," Smith wrote in an email Monday.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Scott L. Rolle heard from both Robey's family and Penamon's family after the lockdown was lifted. He handed down a sentence of 60 years in prison, suspending 15 years.

Upon release, Robey will be under five years of supervised probation, the release said.

