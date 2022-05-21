Frederick man gets 5 years for attempted murder

May 21—A Frederick man was ordered to serve up to five years behind bars after he pleaded guilty Friday to attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 shooting.

Nathaniel Armanian Julius, 24, was sentenced in Frederick County Circuit Court to 20 years with all but five years suspended, according to court records.

He received credit for time served since Nov. 2, 2020, and must complete at least half of his sentence. Upon release, he will undergo three years of supervised probation.

Julius' legal counsel did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The Frederick Police Department responded to the 100 block of Key Parkway on July 16, 2020, and found a man shot several times in the upper body, the News-Post has reported. The injured man was identified as Kermee Andile Dormeyan of Frederick, who was 21 at the time.

He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and recovered from his injuries.

Police reportedly found a handgun on Dormeyan while they checked him for injuries, the News-Post has reported.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 8, 2021, to having a loaded handgun on his person, online court records said. Dormeyan was sentenced to three years with all but 30 days suspended for the offense, plus five years of supervised probation.

Court records show he has a violation of probation hearing set for Aug. 19.

Video provided by a resident helped police identify Julius as the shooter, according to charging documents. A witness also reportedly provided the tag number of the vehicle the shooter fled in, which police traced back to Julius.

A Maryland State Police trooper located the vehicle during a patrol check at the Urbana Park and Ride on Sept. 14, 2020, charging documents said. A detective spotted a spent shell casing under the vehicle's windshield wiper that matched shell casings found at the scene of the shooting, according to charging documents.

Julius pleaded guilty on March 14, 2022, to attempted second-degree murder. The remaining charges against him were dismissed. His previous charges included attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, using a firearm in a violent crime, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in the city of Frederick.

The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office asked Frederick County Circuit Judge Julie Stevenson Solt to impose a "top-of-the-guidelines" sentence for Julius, spokesman Will Cockey wrote in an email.

The state sought a sentence of 20 years with all but nine years in prison suspended, according to Cockey. Instead, Julius was sentenced to five years. He also was ordered to have no contact with Dormeyan.

