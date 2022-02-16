Frederick man missing since December

Feb. 15—The Frederick Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a local man who's been missing since Christmastime.

Anthony Edward Griffis, 29, is described as white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He had purple and green hair when his family last saw him, but his aunt, Joan Schramm, said his natural hair is light brown. He has a tattoo of a tornado on the left side of his chest.

Schramm reached out to the News-Post recently in the hopes of renewing efforts to find her nephew. She said some of his friends believe he could be in Baltimore.

"We all love him and just want to make sure that he's safe," Schramm said Tuesday.

She said their family is worried and wants to help him however they can.

Griffis was last known to be in the 1300 block of Butterfly Lane in Frederick, according to FPD. He's been missing since Dec. 26, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Detective Green at 240-549-4706, or the Frederick Police at 301-600-2100.

To leave information anonymously, call the Frederick Police Department's tip line at 301-600-TIPS(8477), email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to 240-674-TIPS(8477).

