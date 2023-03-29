Frederick man ordered to serve 25 years in prison for beating 78-year-old, causing brain injury

Mar. 28—A Frederick man was ordered on Monday to serve 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder.

Edy Daniel Marroquin-Soma, 23, beat up a 78-year-old man in August 2020, causing "life-altering injuries," a news release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said.

In charging documents, Marroquin-Soma's mother is quoted telling police that her son told her that the older man tried to take his keys.

Marroquin-Soma was originally charged with first- and second-degree assault.

Following the guilty plea, Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Theresa M. Adams sentenced Marroquin-Soma to life in prison, but suspended all but 25 years of the sentence.

Assistant State's Attorney Rebecca Clinton asked Adams to sentence Marroquin-Soma to life, with 40 years of active time.

Marroquin-Soma's attorneys asked for 12 years of active time.

Marroquin-Soma's attorneys at Monday's hearing, Andrew Jezic and Charles Lipscomb, could not be reached for comment on Monday.

At around 5:14 a.m. on August 26, 2020, Frederick Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of Logan Street in Frederick for a reported fight, the release said.

Officers found an unconscious 78-year-old man in the grass next to the street. He had head trauma and was in critical condition, charging documents said. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

"The victim suffered life-altering injuries as a result of traumatic brain injury and other injuries that he will never be able to fully recover from," the state's attorney's office news release said.

Marroquin-Soma had been sitting in his truck drinking and listening to music before the assault, the release said. Police found empty beer bottles on the street and near Marroquin-Soma's truck.

Through a Ring camera on a nearby home, charging documents said, police saw footage of Marroquin-Soma on top of the man, rapidly punching down and stomping. Police also obtained Marroquin-Soma's shirt, which had blood on it, the state's attorney's office news release said.

Story continues

Marroquin-Soma had cuts and trauma to his fingers and thumbs, as well as a bandage covering an injury to his right knee, the news release said.

The man's DNA was also found on Marroquin-Soma, according to the state's attorney's office.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:

@clarasniel