Frederick man ordered to serve 50 years for sexual abuse of a minor

Feb. 15—A Frederick man was ordered on Tuesday to serve 50 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor, authorities said.

Celestino Lopez-Aguilar, 37, was sentenced to a combined 105 years, with 55 years suspended, for nine counts of sexual abuse of a minor, according to a news release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Upon release, he will be on probation for five years.

Lopez-Aguilar will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the news release said.

A jury found Lopez-Aguilar guilty after a two-day trial in December 2022.

In December 2020, a woman told her mother that Lopez-Aguilar had abused her, the release said. The abuse occurred between 2008 and 2016.

