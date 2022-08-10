Frederick man ordered to serve 7 years for sex abuse of minor

Aug. 10—A Frederick man was ordered on Tuesday to be incarcerated for seven years after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child.

Constantino P. Torres, 53, entered his guilty plea April 12 in Frederick County Circuit Court. At his plea hearing, Chief Assistant State's Attorney Tammy Leache said the state would have proven in trial that Torres sexually assaulted an approximately 10-year-old girl at a Frederick residence.

Charging documents said he sexually abused the girl twice in 2020. She disclosed the abuse to her mother about 18 months later, charging documents state.

Torres reportedly told the girl not to speak about the abuse, and when she did, he fled to Texas with the intention of escaping to Mexico, Leache said at the April plea hearing. Torres was apprehended Aug. 26, 2021, in Texas near the Mexico border, according to charging documents.

On Tuesday, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office sought a sentence of 25 years with all but seven-and-a-half years suspended — the maximum agreed upon by the court.

Torres' attorney, Justin Nunzio, requested a sentence on the lower end of the sentencing guidelines, at five years.

Judge Theresa M. Adams sentenced Torres to 25 years with all but seven years suspended.

An advocate on behalf of the family read a statement from the victim in court.

"I will never be the same," the girl's statement read. "You have taken away my childhood."

The girl wrote that Torres' actions put her in an "emotional grave."

Leache read aloud a statement from the victim's mother, who was present in court. In the letter, the mother described the anguish she felt at learning what happened to her daughter. The mother said she, too, was sexually abused as a child.

Torres, speaking through a Spanish interpreter, apologized.

"I'm remorseful and ashamed of all the problems I caused," Torres said.

Adams said she was "impressed" by the mother and daughter's statements. Before issuing the sentence, Adams said she made an agreement to resolve the case so the young victim would not have to testify. Adams said she hoped the mother would understand.

Torres must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He received credit for 349 days served.

Adams ordered him to have no contact with the victim, her mother or any children under the age of 18.

Torres will have to register as a sex offender for life. Upon his release, he is to undergo five years of supervised probation through a program designed for sexual offenders.

The prosecution abandoned the remaining counts against Torres — second-degree rape and fourth-degree sex offense — as part of the plea agreement.

Nunzio declined to comment after the sentencing.

In an email to the News-Post, Leache wrote: "The guidelines in this case were 5 to 10 years, so this sentence was within that range. The family was accepting of that to spare the victim the ordeal of having to testify in court. However, it does seem to pale in comparison with the reality that the victim will likely have to deal with the effects of the abuse for the rest of her life."