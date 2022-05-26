Frederick man pleads guilty to animal cruelty, surrenders dogs

May 26—A Frederick man has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and agreed to surrender the dogs he was charged with abusing, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Tiree Lynell Peck, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty on May 5, online court records said.

Peck tethered two Cane Corso puppies for extended periods of time, limiting their ability to sit, stand or access food and water, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. Police said Peck also muzzled the dogs with a makeshift device, causing injuries.

Frederick County Animal Control officers and FCSO detectives removed the dogs from the residence in the 6600 block of Granville Court in Frederick on Dec. 15, 2021, after receiving a tip. Animal Control assumed care of the dogs, tStorm and tSchenzie.

As of May 19, Animal Control Director Dave Luckenbaugh said the dogs were doing well — one had been adopted and the other was recovering from a preventative surgery.

At Peck's sentencing on May 5, the court granted him probation before judgment, over the objection of the prosecution, according to Assistant State's Attorney Ricky Lewis. Peck will undergo two years of supervised probation.

Peck's attorney, Benjamin Peters, declined to comment when reached by phone Wednesday.

Probation before judgment is not considered a conviction in Maryland, Lewis wrote in an email Wednesday. If Peck violates the conditions of probation, he could lose the probation before judgment disposition and have a guilty conviction entered against him, according to Lewis.

Should a violation occur, Lewis said, the court could sentence Peck to a period behind bars.

The prosecution had sought a sentence of 90 days suspended for each count of animal cruelty, Lewis wrote, "largely because the defendant does not have a criminal record."

Though the court did not grant that sentence, it did impose the special conditions of probation sought by the prosecution.

During the two years of probation, Peck is prohibited from owning or possessing any animal, Lewis wrote.

Animal Control can do unannounced checks at Peck's home. He must also submit to a mental health evaluation and follow any recommended treatment.

Peck was ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution to Frederick County Division of Animal Control to help cover the cost of caring for the dogs.

