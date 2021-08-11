Frederick man pleads guilty to child sex abuse, sentenced to 6 months

Aug. 11—A Frederick man who pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually abusing a preteen girl in 2019 will serve six months in jail.

John Vincent Stevenson, 71, accepted a plea agreement in Frederick County Circuit Court that modified the two felony charges he faced. Originally charged with second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor, Stevenson pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault, which are misdemeanors. Speaking to the plea agreement, State's Attorney Charlie Smith said investigation continues after a person is indicted, which can affect the outcome of a case.

Judge Theresa M. Adams sentenced Stevenson to one year incarceration with six months suspended for the sex offense charge and 10 years suspended for the misdemeanor assault. Sentencing guidelines recommended probation to one year in jail. In accepting the plea deal, Stevenson agreed to waive credit for time served on home detention.

In August 2020, police learned a 13-year-old girl disclosed sexual abuse she'd experienced roughly one year prior inside a local residence at the hands of Stevenson, who was known to the victim prior to the assault, according to charging documents. The disclosure came after the girl's mother asked her about unusual behavior she noticed, documents show.

In court, the victim's mother detailed the trauma their family experienced.

"As a mom, I lost a piece of my soul," the mother read from a piece of paper, her hands shaking. "I couldn't protect her."

She also read a victim impact statement on behalf of her daughter, which described feelings of self-blame and wondering whether the incident would ever leave her mind.

Defense attorney Steve Chaikin said Stevenson was sorry for his actions. He took the plea agreement to avoid a trial that might cause the victim further pain, according to Chaikin.

"This case is a nightmare and a tragedy for everybody," Chaikin said.

While stating Stevenson wanted to take responsibility for his actions, Chaikin suggested the incident may not have occurred exactly as the victim said it did. Nevertheless, Chaikin said his client wanted to accept the plea agreement.

Judge Adams turned to face the victim, who was present in court.

"I think you are a very brave young lady," Adams said. "I totally believe you."

In addition to the sentence of six months in the detention center, upon his release, Stevenson will submit to five years of supervised probation. Adams ordered Stevenson have no contact with the victim or unsupervised contact with any minors, and he must register as a tier I sex offender.

Adams also assigned him to a sex offender specific probation program that includes internet monitoring and polygraph testing. Chaikin had sought the standard terms of probation and said a doctor's evaluation of Stevenson showed his recidivism risk was very low. After Adams handed down the sentence, Chaikin indicated he'd seek to have the conditions of probation reconsidered down the road.

The judge permitted Stevenson to report to the detention center Aug. 23 so he can attend medical appointments prior to his incarceration.

After the hearing, Chaikin expressed hope those involved can move on.

"This was a very difficult case for everybody involved," he told the News-Post. "Although the charges were significantly reduced, the hope is that everyone will somehow get through this and live good lives."

State's Attorney Smith said the family was pleased to see the defendant take responsibility and be sentenced to jail time.

"The victim was super courageous," Smith said.

