Frederick man pleads guilty in federal court to possessing 500 child porn images

Jan. 10—A Frederick man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to possessing child pornography after investigators say they found more than 500 images and two videos linked to him.

Jason Wade Harley, 49, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years followed by up to lifetime of supervised release for possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland. He is a previously convicted sex offender, according to the release.

Four suspected child porn images were uploaded to the internet Feb. 24, 2020, which was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the release reads, citing Harley's plea agreement. Harley's defense attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Investigators executed a search and seizure warrant at Harley's residence Aug. 28, 2020, the release states, where they found a SIM card in a cell phone with 499 images and two videos of child porn. Harley allegedly admitted to investigators that day to sending child porn online.

Further investigation reportedly found 11 more images. A conversation between Harley and another internet user indicated Harley possessed 260 pictures and 130 videos of child porn, according to the release.

The plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Joyce King, who is also chief counsel of the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, is assisting in prosecution.

Harley's sentencing is set for March 31 at 11 a.m.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller