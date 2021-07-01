Frederick man pleads guilty to firearm violation, gets 18-plus years in prison

Jul. 1—A Frederick man caught with a firearm while on probation for a felony offense pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to 18-and-a-half years in prison.

Mekhi Caire Davis, 22, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction, according to a news release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office. Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt sentenced him to five years in the Division of Corrections without eligibility for parole.

At the time of the firearm violation he was on probation for possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and another prior firearm offense, the state's attorney's office said. As a result, he received an additional consecutive sentence of 13-and-a-half years. His prior conviction prohibited him from possessing a handgun.

"This defendant has had numerous opportunities to turn his life around," State's Attorney Charlie Smith said in a prepared statement. "Judge Solt's strong sentence will serve to protect our community from someone who has shown a disregard for the safety of those around him."

Davis' defense attorney, Mary Drawbaugh, said, "It is our hope that Mr. Davis is able to get a sentence modification and avail himself of ... drug, mental health treatment placement."

Davis' most recent firearms charge came about after Frederick Police Department arrested him in connection to a shooting Feb. 9 in the unit block of Pendleton Court. A man was injured and later released from a local trauma center, police said.

Also charged in that incident was Frederick resident Sirreginald Rashuan Benton, 24, who has a pre-trial conference July 15 for charges including felony assault. He is being held without bail, online court records show.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller