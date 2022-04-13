Frederick man pleads guilty to sexually abusing girl

Apr. 13—A Frederick man could serve seven years behind bars after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing a girl in 2020.

Constantino P. Torres, 52, entered his guilty plea in Frederick County Circuit Court before Judge Theresa M. Adams to one count of sexual abuse of a minor. The other two charges lodged against him, second-degree rape and fourth-degree sex offense, will be abandoned by the prosecution as part of the plea agreement.

Chief Assistant State's Attorney Tammy Leache said the state would have proven in trial that Torres sexually assaulted an approximately 10-year-old girl at a Frederick residence. The victim disclosed the abuse to her mother about 18 months after it occurred, according to charging documents, and the mother spoke with police July 27, 2021.

Torres reportedly told the girl not to speak about the abuse, and when she did, he fled to Texas with the intention of escaping to Mexico, Leache said. Torres was apprehended Aug. 26, 2021, in Texas near the Mexico border, according to Leache.

Torres' attorney Justin Nunzio, of Rockville, declined to comment after court Tuesday morning.

Sentencing guidelines recommend Torres serve between five and 10 years, Leache said. The state will seek a sentence of 7.5 years, with credit for time served since August 2021, Leache told the judge. Torres will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Upon his release, the state would have Torres undergo five years of supervised probation through a program designed to keep track of sex offenders. Leache said the state will ask that he be ordered to have no contact with the victim or any minors.

Adams found Torres' guilty plea was freely made. She said there were sufficient facts to convince a jury he is guilty of sexually abusing a minor.

The court will determine the length of Torres' sentence and probation at a future sentencing hearing. The hearing date was not scheduled Tuesday.

Torres continues to be held without bond.