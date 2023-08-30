Frederick man sentenced to 10 years for assault

Aug. 29—A Frederick man was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison for second-degree assault.

The man, Otagwyn Sengbe Kambon, 31, is incarcerated for an unrelated case. The sentence imposed Tuesday was to be served concurrently.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt sentenced Kambon to 10 years for second-degree assault. The sentence includes time served since May 26, 2022, the date Kambon was sentenced for charges related to drug and firearm possession.

Kambon was ordered in May 2022 to serve 20 years for the drug and firearm charges.

He entered an Alford plea Tuesday. An Alford plea acknowledges the prosecution has enough evidence to obtain a conviction but is not an admission of guilt.

Kambon was accused of using an Instacart delivery box as a ruse to enter a Frederick home in June 2021 and getting in a fight with one of the residents, according to charging documents.

Kambon and another man went into the resident's home, according to charging documents.

The other man has not been identified, Assistant State's Attorney Samantha Slattery said in court.

Kambon's fingerprints were identified on the box, according to charging documents.

He was originally charged with home invasion, reckless endangerment and two counts each of first- and second-degree assault.

The charges beside the one count of second-degree assault were dropped, Solt said Tuesday.

In the other case, Kambon was pulled over by a sheriff's deputy in October 2021, according to charging documents.

His car crossed the left, solid line in the roadway twice and he was driving 5 to 10 miles an hour under the speed limit, according to charging documents.

An attorney for Kambon, Assistant Public Defender John Maclean, disputed the legality of the traffic stop, but his attempt was denied, The Frederick News-Post previously reported.

Kambon's car contained THC gummies, edibles, and a handgun, according to charging documents.

The deputy who pulled Kambon over in October 2021 also reached out to the Maryland Gun Center. A representative of the center said Kambon was not permitted to have a firearm due to a prior conviction for conspiracy to commit a felony, according to charging documents.

Nothing was linked between the two cases, Slattery wrote in a message provided by Frederick County State's Attorney's Office spokesperson Lindsay Barnhart.

Kambon's fingerprints in the robbery case were identified in July 2021 based on records from a prior arrest, according to Slattery.

"He's looking to build a new life when this is all over," Maclean said in an interview after the hearing Tuesday.