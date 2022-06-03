Frederick man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

Jun. 3—A Frederick man was sentenced on Thursday to 25 years in federal prison for two counts of producing child pornography, authorities said.

William Brown IV, 41, posed as a teenage boy and an adult film actor in order to coerce two female victims, who were both minors, to engage with him sexually, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland.

According to the release, Brown admitted in his guilty plea that in August 2019, he began documenting the sexual abuse of one victim with photographs and videos. He also coerced her into sending him photos of herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct via an Internet application, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Brown also admitted to producing sexually explicit images of another victim from 2018 to 2020. He installing a covert camera in her bathroom without her knowledge, captured nude photos of her and downloaded them to his smartphone, authorities said.

Brown coerced her to send him sexually explicit content of herself as he used a false identity, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. On several occasions, he also gave her cash in exchange for the photographs.

Brown used an online monitoring tool to track online activity of both victims without their knowledge, the release said.

In addition to the admission of sex abuse, Brown said he attempted to obstruct justice by writing a letter to one of the victims after his arrest, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The letter was an effort to influence the victim's potential testimony in connection to the matter, the release said.

On Feb. 3 and 4 in 2020, law enforcement searched Brown's residence and seized items including his personal computer, his work computer, a smartphone and a hollowed-out book that contained a hard drive of roughly 100 images of minors engaged in sexually explicit content, the release said.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office was part of the investigation.

After he is released from prison, Brown will be on supervised release for life.

