Frederick man sentenced to life, plus 20 years in prison for 2020 murder

Feb. 23—A Frederick man who murdered his 17-year-old girlfriend was sentenced to serve life plus 20 years in prison Wednesday.

Richard "Ricky" E. Cartnail III, 18, was found guilty of killing his girlfriend Ty'Kerria Dawson, 17, after an eight-day trial in December.

Dawson was found dead with three gunshot wounds to the head on June 27, 2020 along a creek near Briargrove Court in the Ballenger Creek area of Frederick after Cartnail led her there under false pretenses, trial testimony indicated.

Through tearful statements Wednesday, Dawson's sisters told Judge Scott L. Rolle what she meant to her family. She was on the cusp of turning 18 and recently graduated from high school. Cartnail was 16 at the time of the killing.

"I don't wish this pain on anybody," one sister said.

Rolle sentenced Cartnail to life in prison for first-degree murder, life in prison for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and five years for possessing a firearm as a minor; sentences that will run concurrently. Cartnail was also sentenced to an additional 20 years for using a firearm in a felony.

Cartnail won't have an opportunity for a parole hearing for 30 years, State's Attorney Charlie Smith said in an interview outside court. There is no mandatory release date for a life sentence.

During the trial, Cartnail took the stand and denied killing Dawson, but the prosecution's key witness said Cartnail orchestrated the murder. The underage witness — who the News-Post is choosing not to identify due to the allegation that she was raped by Cartnail — testified in the trial that Cartnail made her wait in the woods with a gun and change of clothes for him after he invited Dawson to visit. The witness described seeing Cartnail retrieve the gun from the bag and then hearing gunshots, followed by Dawson dropping to the ground. The witness testified under a plea agreement that her case would be moved to juvenile court.

Relatives from Dawson's and Cartnail's families filled the courtroom gallery Wednesday. The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office presented a memorial video of Dawson, which the defense objected to the public seeing. Rolle overruled the objection.

Videos and photos in the montage showed Dawson grow from a beaming baby to a confident young woman. In one image, Dawson wore a pale blue graduation gown, her arms held aloft in celebration.

Assistant State's Attorney Rebecca Clinton on Wednesday described Cartnail as calm and collected, showing practically no emotion in the events following the shooting. She suggested his testimony in the trial was "aloof," and that he cared more about projecting an image to his friends watching from the gallery. Clinton also alluded to a chaotic scene in court Dec. 15, where Cartnail allegedly tried to escape after the jury announced its verdict.

Public defender Matthew Frawley focused on Cartnail's age at the time of the killing and during the trial. Cartnail just turned 18 in December of 2021. Frawley called Cartnail an "impressionable boy" who struggled with the loss of his father and turned to drugs and alcohol.

"Justice is looking at the whole picture," Frawley said. "Give Ricky some hope."

Before Rolle announced the sentence, Cartnail stood to address his family and that of the victim's.

"Ty'Kerria meant a lot to me," Cartnail said. "I'm sorry for the pain I've caused."

Bending at the waist to bring his head down to his chained hands, Cartnail rubbed his face.

"I apologize," he said softly.

Rolle acknowledged Cartnail was not an adult when the killing occurred, but said he struggled to find a reason to show any favor toward the defendant.

"For the life of me, I can't understand what went through your head," the judge said. "You have not shown any remorse in this case."

Outside the courtroom after the sentencing, Frawley said his team planned to file an appeal. The defense sought a life sentence with no more than 35 years suspended, and requested Cartnail be placed in a youthful offender program at the Patuxent Institution.

Instead, Rolle accepted the state's recommendation and sentenced Cartnail to the Division of Corrections, to which he is to be transferred immediately.

"We are very disappointed in the outcome," Frawley said.

State's Attorney Smith in a news release said Cartnail got the sentence he deserved.

"The Defendant acted senselessly and has an utter lack of remorse," Smith said. "He deserves this sentence. This was a cold and calculated murder, and the manipulation of individuals around him was also egregious. This sentence sends a message that those who commit horrific acts of violence will be removed from the public for a long, long time."

Smith told the News-Post that Dawson's family was pleased with the sentence and strongly believed Cartnail deserved life in prison.

This story has been updated to accurately reflect the spelling of Ty'Kerria Dawson.

