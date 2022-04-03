Frederick man sentenced for possession of child porn

Apr. 3—A Frederick man was sentenced to serve more than 11 years in federal prison for possessing over 500 depictions of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Jason Wade Harley, 48, was sentenced to 135 months behind bars, according to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland. The sentence will be followed by 25 years of supervised release, U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander ordered. He will pay $24,000 in restitution.

Harley entered his guilty plea Jan. 7 and faced up to 20 years in prison for the offense. He is a previously convicted sex offender, according to the release. Federal public defender Sedira S. Banan declined to comment on the case when reached by phone Saturday.

Four suspected child porn images were uploaded to the internet Feb. 24, 2020, which was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the release reads, citing Harley's plea agreement.

Investigators executed a search and seizure warrant at Harley's residence Aug. 28, 2020, the release states, where they found a SIM card in a cellphone with 499 images and two videos of child porn. Harley allegedly admitted to investigators that day to sending child porn online.

Further investigation reportedly found 11 more images. A conversation between Harley and another internet user indicated Harley possessed 260 pictures and 130 videos of child porn, according to the release.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Baltimore Field Office; Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith; and Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Joyce King, who is also chief counsel of the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, assisted in prosecution.

