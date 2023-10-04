Frederick man sentenced for sex abuse of girls a decade ago

Oct. 3—A Frederick man has been ordered to serve 20 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls about a decade ago, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said.

Jose Rosa Romero, 45, will also have to serve five years of probation after his release, and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to a news release from the State's Attorney's Office.

One of Romero's attorneys, Jay Malik, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

In April 2022, two girls told their mother that they were sexually abused by Romero about 10 years prior, the news release said. The girls were younger than 10 at the time of the abuse.

A jury found Romero guilty in May 2023 on two counts of child sex abuse.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Scott Rolle sentenced Romero on Sept. 25 to 50 years — 25 years for each count — then suspended 30 years.

— Clara Niel

