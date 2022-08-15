Frederick man sentenced in New York for role in identity theft ring

Aug. 15—A Frederick man was sentenced in New York on Thursday to 45 months in prison for computer fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy for selling unlawfully obtained information, authorities said.

Guy Cuomo, 54, and six other Frederick County residents were part of a scheme to create fake debtors and sell employer information to debt collectors and companies selling information to debt collectors, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the release, Cuomo — who was also known as John Monaco — worked for and managed Jason Trowbridge's companies in Frederick, including Paymerica Corporation.

Paymerica researched where the supposed debtors worked and sold that information — called place-of-employment or "POE" — to interested parties for roughly $90 a debtor, the release said.

They tried getting POE information from as many as 200,000 people from all 50 states, and Paymerica sold that information for at least 12,000 people from 40 states, the release said.

Paymerica made nearly $1 million in three years from selling stolen POE information, the release said.

Trowbridge was sentenced in March to serve 39 months in prison and to pay a $30,000 fine, the release said. He will also forfeit $446,996 held in various bank accounts tied to the scheme.

Others charged include:

— Robin Chapin, 64, of Frederick, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit computer fraud, accessing a protected computer and obtaining information and aggravated identity theft.

— Rebecca Fogle, 28, of Woodsboro, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit computer fraud, accessing a protected computer and obtaining information and aggravated identity theft.

— Shamair Brison, 37; Sarah Bromfield, 42; and Anna Hardy, 69, all of Frederick, all pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft

Trowbridge and the five other defendants have not been sentenced yet, authorities said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel