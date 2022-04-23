Frederick man shot dead in Montgomery County

Apr. 23—A Frederick man was shot and killed in Montgomery County on Friday, police said.

The shooting happened Friday night in Germantown, Montgomery County police said in a press release on Saturday.

Police said officers responding at about 10:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.

The victim was identified only as a 20-year-old Frederick man. Police said they will release his name once his family has been notified.

Police said they do not have any suspects in custody.

Gunners Branch Road is between Interstate 270 and Md. 355.