Frederick man's murder case moved to juvenile court

Aug. 29—A Frederick man's first-degree murder case was moved to juvenile court Monday morning, after a charge was amended.

Edward Akwasi Dwimoh, 19, was scheduled to enter a plea Monday, but when the case moved from circuit court to juvenile court, proceedings were closed to the public.

Dwimoh was charged last year with first-degree murder and conspiracy of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting and killing of 17-year-old Malakai Tyrelle Cooke in April 2021.

Cooke, who was from Brunswick, was found outside the Country Inn and Suites in the 5500 block of Spectrum Drive in Frederick with four gunshot wounds, charging documents said.

Police have said they suspect that Tyree Ronell DeAngelo Haynes, 22, of Frederick, shot Cooke.

Haynes is charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection with Cooke's death. He has additional firearms charges, as well, including firearm use in a violent crime and illegal firearm possession, according to online court records.

Assistant State's Attorney Kyle Kane said in circuit court on Monday that the first-degree murder charge would be amended to obstruction of justice as the case moves to juvenile court.

Margaret Teahan and Stacey Steinmetz, attorneys for Dwimoh, and the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office — represented by Deputy State's Attorney Kirsten Brown and Kane — reached an agreement for the change.

With the amended charge, Dwimoh will testify in Haynes' trial scheduled for May 2023.

Steinmetz later made the motion to move Dwimoh's case to juvenile court. Though Dwimoh is now 19, he was 17 at the time of the shooting, she said.

She also said Dwimoh had no criminal record prior to the shooting, and that he was going to therapy to implement healthy practices in his day-to-day life.

Cooke's mother, Katey Cooke, was present in the courtroom and told Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Scott Rolle that she didn't think Dwimoh's case should move to juvenile court.

She and her son trusted Dwimoh, she said. Dwimoh was often at her house.

But Dwimoh betrayed that trust, she said.

"[Dwimoh] may not have pulled the trigger, but he set him up," Katey Cooke said.

And it was unfair that in juvenile court, Dwimoh would get the chance to live his life — albeit in jail, she said — while her son doesn't get that option.

"I'll never see him live his life," she said.

Rolle granted the defense's motion to move the case to juvenile court.

After the proceedings were moved to juvenile court, Dwimoh's attorneys and Cooke's attorney, Christopher Quasebarth, could not be reached for comment.

