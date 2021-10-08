Frederick mayoral candidate appears in court for assault case; trial date to be set

Oct. 8—A Frederick mayoral candidate in court Thursday sought and was granted a postponement for an assault case in order to obtain an attorney.

The Republican nominee for mayor, Steven L. Hammrick — whose legal name is Steven L. Hamrick Jr. (with one "m") — faces a second-degree assault charge from an incident July 31 in which police claim he pointed a gun at a group of people during a confrontation.

Hamrick appeared in Frederick County District Court Thursday afternoon for a preliminary inquiry hearing before Judge Eric W. Schaffer. The judge acknowledged Hamrick was a former client of his, but the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office did not object to him handling Hamrick's hearing Thursday. Online court records show Schaffer served as a defense attorney for Hamrick on a misdemeanor assault case from 2015.

Schaffer recused himself from future hearings on the matter.

Schaffer explained Hamrick's July 31 assault charge to him and outlined his rights before granting him the postponement. A trial date has not been set, but Hamrick said he wished to have time to obtain legal counsel.

Outside the courtroom, Hamrick told the News-Post he was confident the charge would be dropped or the case defeated. He feels the publication of the case has not affected his run for mayor.

When he filed his candidacy for mayor in April, Hamrick filed an Affidavit of Alternate Name so his name on the ballot and the city's election website would appear as Hammrick. He said he requested the change because he no longer associates with his family.

Hamrick won the Republican primary in the city's Sept. 14 election, capturing 56 percent of the vote in the two-person race. He will face Democratic incumbent Michael O'Connor in the Nov. 2 general election.

Ryan Marshall contributed to this story.

