The Frederick News-Post, Md., Andy Schotz column

Jan. 5—One of my 2023 resolutions as editor of The Frederick News-Post is to use this space more often, to talk about newsroom decisions or policies, including journalism ethics.

I'll start with some thoughts about criminal justice coverage — and one case in particular — and some of the decisions we make.

We don't cover every arrest or criminal charge filed in the county. There are far too many, and they're not all newsworthy.

Newsworthy, of course, is in the eye of the beholder. But our professional judgment and experience tells us that residents want to know about crimes that happen around them, particularly crimes of violence. They want to know what happened and if someone was caught, convicted and punished, or acquitted.

Property crimes such as vehicle thefts or home break-ins are also newsworthy, particularly when there are trends. People want to know what affects the safety of their neighborhood or wherever else they spend time.

An allegation of a crime can be notable because of who is involved. It's usually of public concern when someone entrusted with public power, such as in an elected office or a community leadership role, is accused of breaking the law.

Those are some factors we consider when deciding what crime and punishment to cover.

Our newsroom made a decision of this type recently when we heard about an allegation of child abuse.

Chelsea Kadish, the chief of staff for Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, has been charged with second-degree child abuse, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. She is scheduled to stand trial in April.

The charges stem from interactions she had with her two stepchildren. Charging documents describe a scratch in one incident and a child hitting his head in another incident. Kadish told authorities that each incident was accidental. The children said Kadish grabbed them by their throats, but Kadish denied that.

We first learned of the allegations and charges in September.

A tip we received about the case was based on Kadish's role as a former treasurer for Fitzwater's campaign (from 2018 to 2021, according to election records) and Kadish's involvement with the Frederick County Commission for Women.

We decided at the time not to write about the case. Kadish was no longer Fitzwater's campaign treasurer. With the Commission for Women, Kadish had a government position, but wasn't necessarily a public official.

Child abuse is a serious charge, but we thought about whether it was fair to give extra attention to one case of this type out of many.

We monitored what was happening in court in case we wanted to come back to it later and cover the outcome.

What elevates the newsworthiness of the case now, and why we published a story on Page A1 of today's newspaper, was a change in Kadish's role in the community.

In December, she was named Fitzwater's chief of staff. It's a position with great responsibility, helping to shape legislation and policies, and carry out the wishes of the county's top leader. She certainly could be considered a public official.

We applied a similar standard — although in different circumstances — when we covered the charges and court case in which a Frederick County department director was accused of vandalizing a subordinate employee's truck. We wrote about the allegation and the outcome.

Some might say Kadish's case is a private matter and not fodder for news coverage, but we think the public has a right to know that a top Frederick County government official has criminal charges pending against her.

If we knew about the allegations against Kadish, but chose not to write about them, critics could accuse us of trying to cover for her, Fitzwater or even Democrats in general.

To be clear — we take no sides on the substance of the allegations or whether Kadish should face these charges.

If she is found not guilty or the charges are dismissed, we'll write about that. If she is convicted, or if there's a plea bargain, we will write about that.

If you have questions or comments about our coverage, you can reach me at aschotz@newspost.com. I welcome your thoughts.

Andy Schotz is editor of The Frederick News-Post.