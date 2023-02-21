The Frederick News-Post, Md., Clara Niel column

Feb. 20—Police responded to a Point of Rocks neighborhood on Monday because of a reported shooting, then found someone who died by suicide, a police spokeswoman said.

At around 9:59 a.m. Monday, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office received calls for a report of a shooting on Gibbons Road, Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said in an interview.

Gibbons Road is near the MARC train station.

Police responded, and used a public address system to try to reach anybody who lived in the home to come to the door. Eventually, the sheriff's office SWAT team entered the home, and found a person who had died by suicide, according to Campbell.

Police were leaving the scene at about 11:23 a.m., Campbell wrote in a text message.

