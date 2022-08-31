Frederick police to get $358K grant for overtime, salaries, more

Aug. 31—Frederick's aldermen will vote Thursday on whether to approve a budget amendment, completing the process needed to allow the city's police department to receive money to help pay for overtime, salaries for three positions, and other costs.

The Frederick Police Department has received a $358,127 fiscal 2023 Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) grant by the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.

The grant will pay for the salaries of a crime analyst, the department's MCIN coordinator and a heroin coordinator, as well as overtime, technology and equipment.

It covers $90,000 in overtime for the Frederick Police Department, as well as sub-grants for overtime costs of $17,500 to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, $7,500 to the Thurmont Police Department, and $5,000 to the Brunswick Police Department.

The grant pays for overtime for investigations into activities such as drugs and gangs, said Krista Effland, MCIN coordinator for the Frederick Police Department.

It also provides $64,544 in salary and $19,363 in fringe benefits for a crime analyst position, $64,483 and $6,107 for the MCIN coordinator, and $41,824 and $3,806 for the heroin coordinator position, respectively.

The grant also provides $38,000 to buy technology and equipment.

The Board of Aldermen will have to vote Thursday night to amend the city's budget to accept the extra funds.

They voted to accept the grant at an Aug. 18 meeting but lacked the four members required to approve an amendment to the budget.

The Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services works with local governments, private organizations, and communities to provide access to federal and state grant funds.

The Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network coordinates information on gangs, drugs, firearms and human trafficking at the local, state and federal levels, according to its website.

It seeks to identify and disrupt criminal networks by sharing data and information across local and regional borders, and works through 14 local coalitions, including one in Frederick County.

Story continues

The Frederick County MCIN includes the Frederick, Brunswick and Thurmont police departments; the Frederick County Sheriff's Office; Maryland State Police; the U.S. Attorney's Office; the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office; the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services; the Frederick County Detention Center; the Frederick County Health Department; the Western Maryland Intelligence Center; the Frederick County Narcotics Task Force; and the regional High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

The HIDTA is part of the Office of National Drug Control Policy and seeks to prevent drug trafficking and money laundering, provide treatment resources, and create drug prevention programs in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP