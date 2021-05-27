Frederick police allegedly arrest minor with handgun

Mary Grace Keller, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·1 min read

May 27—After allegedly witnessing a vehicle reach speeds exceeding 100 mph, Frederick police pulled it over and arrested the 17-year-old driver who was reportedly armed.

While the Frederick Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted surveillance on a residence to find a person wanted for felony assault, authorities saw a suspicious vehicle leave the residence at about 11 p.m. March 30, according to a Thursday news release from police. Police did not specify where the surveillance took place.

Officers followed to see if the driver was the wanted subject and allegedly saw the vehicle speeding on U.S. Route 15 southbound.

Police pulled the vehicle over on Md. 85, then the driver exited the vehicle without police direction with a handgun sticking out of his hooded sweatshirt, authorities allege. Police realized the driver was not the wanted person they searched for but arrested him when they saw the gun, Thursday's FPD statement reads.

The teen allegedly possessed a handgun with one round in the chamber and eight more in the magazine, police wrote, and the serial number appeared to be damaged on purpose to make it illegible.

The teen's case is in juvenile court, but he was originally charged as an adult and released by a District Court commissioner without bail, police said. Juveniles are not publicly identified by the court system. His charges include: wearing a loaded handgun on his person, possessing a firearm as a minor and possessing a firearm with an obliterated identification number, police said.

