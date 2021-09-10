Frederick police arrest man in alleged double stabbing

Sep. 10—Police arrested a Frederick man for allegedly attacking two men with a baseball bat and stabbing them with broken glass Wednesday.

Aaron William Alston Abrecht, 30, is being held without bail for two counts each of felony assault and second-degree assault, online court records show.

Officers from the Frederick Police Department responded to an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive some time Wednesday and reportedly learned Abrecht struck the men with a bat and stabbed and cut them multiple times with broken glass before fleeing, police said in a news release. Police believe this to be an isolated incident between known associates.

Several officers with FPD's Patrol Division found Abrecht nearby and took him into custody after he allegedly attempted to flee from police. Abrecht was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for an appearance before the District Court Commissioner, according to the news release.

The victims were treated at an area hospital, police said, and are in stable condition.

Abrecht has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 7. He did not have a defense attorney listed in online court records Thursday afternoon.

