Frederick police arrest man for alleged illegal firearm purchase

Sep. 23—Frederick police arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly making an illegal firearm purchase.

Frederick Police Department executed a search a seizure warrant in the 1800 bock of Dulaney Court, according to a news release. Andre Darnil Brown, 30, of Frederick, faces eight charges related to firearms violations, including an alleged straw purchase, online court records show.

FPD defined straw purchase as "an illegal firearm purchase where the buyer of the firearm is unable to pass the required background checks or desires to not have his or her name associated with the firearm and uses a proxy buyer to make the purchase."

Brown was released on $20,000 bail Thursday, online court records indicate. He did not have an attorney listed online Thursday afternoon.

Police also executed two more warrants related to the investigation and recovered three long guns and handgun ammunition.

FPD's Major Crimes Unit, Tactical Investigations Unit and Special Response Team executed the search warrant with assistance from Rockville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division and ATF under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN). The Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services provides grant funding and strategic support to MCIN member sites to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal organizations through interagency collaboration, according to police.

