Frederick police arrest man for alleged rape

Sep. 8—The Frederick Police Department arrested a man for allegedly raping a woman in a park.

Cimmeron Dante Bowens, 47, of Cumberland, is being held without bail on charges of second-degree rape and assault, online court records show.

FPD responded to Staley Park at 11 W. Tenth St. on Sept. 6 for an indecent exposure complaint, according to a news release, and found a man on top of a woman. Officers reportedly found the woman to be incoherent. She was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for medical treatment, police said.

Detectives from the Investigations Division responded to the scene and determined through evidence the woman was allegedly raped. Detectives applied for a warrant and arrested Bowens Tuesday, according to the release. Bowens was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for processing.

Police said the act was not random, as Bowens and the alleged victim knew each other.

Bowens has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 7. There was no defense attorney listed online Wednesday afternoon.

