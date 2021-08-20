Frederick police arrest man who fled, barricaded himself inside home

Aug. 20—After a foot chase and SWAT team deployment, local police arrested a Frederick man wanted for multiple warrants who reportedly barricaded himself in a home.

At about 1:50 p.m. Thursday, Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies in the area of Opossumtown Pike and Thomas Johnson Drive spotted Sean T. Imes, 18, and approached him for arrest, according to an FCSO news release. Imes reportedly fled, and police followed on foot. Local schools were put on lockdown temporarily as police pursued the subject.

Imes' warrants in Frederick County include charges for conspiracy to commit an armed robbery, second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, and now fleeing from police, according to the FCSO. Additionally, he has several warrants in the city of Frederick.

Sheriff's office K-9 and the Frederick Police Department assisted in the search, finding Imes barricaded in a home in the 200 block of Deervalley Drive, authorities said. The FCSO SWAT team and FPD executed a search a seizure warrant on the residence, with SWAT members issuing multiple commands for Imes to give himself up, according to police. When Imes reportedly failed to comply, SWAT members entered the home, found Imes inside and put him in custody.

"This was a great collaborative effort between the FCSO and FPD," Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander, said in a prepared statement. "We safely cleared the house and successfully found the suspect without incident or harm to anyone involved."

To report additional information about this case, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-083755.

