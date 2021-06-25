Frederick police arrest man wanted for St. Mary's County murder

Jun. 25—Frederick Police Department announced Friday the arrest of a man who they say was hiding out in the city but is wanted for murder in St. Mary's County.

Maryland State Police contacted FPD on Wednesday and said they believed Leonard Charles Hall, 27, was in the city. State police had a warrant out for Hall's arrest on charges stemming from a June 14 deadly shooting in Great Mills.

Frederick detectives "conducted surveillance for two days on possible locations of the suspect and known associates of the suspect in Frederick," according to a news release. On Thursday, detectives found Hall in the 1000 Block of Heather Ridge Drive and arrested him.

Following the arrest, detectives from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office transported Hall back to their jurisdiction to serve him with the warrant for murder, the release said.

During his arrest, Hall was found to be in possession of powdered ecstasy, according to FPD. Detectives plan to file drug possession charges against him.

