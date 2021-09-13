Frederick police arrest woman in alleged stabbing

Sep. 13—A man is in critical but stable condition after a woman allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen in Frederick Sunday.

The Frederick Police Department arrested April Denise Cooper for stabbing the man with a knife in the 100 block of S. Market Street, according to a police news release.

Police learned Cooper, 39, of Frederick, and the man knew each other prior to the stabbing and had been arguing. Evidence gathered led police to believe this was an isolated incident.

Police found Cooper in the vicinity of the stabbing and took her into custody, then later transported her to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. She is being held without bail and faces charges of first- and second-degree assault, according to police.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller