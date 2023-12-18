Frederick Police chief disappointed with insanity plea accepted in shooting of officers

The Frederick Police Department chief has expressed his disappointment after a Virginia man was found guilty, but not criminally responsible, on Friday for shooting and wounding two Frederick Police officers in February 2022.

Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 27, of Hampton, Va., previously was diagnosed with schizophrenia on at least two occasions in Virginia, Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith wrote in an email after the Dec. 15 hearing.

