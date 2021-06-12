Frederick Police Department to increase presence downtown

Jun. 12—With COVID-19 restrictions lifted and the city's nightlife returning to form, the Frederick Police Department announced Friday it will increase police presence downtown during weekend nights.

The department announced in a news release that it will launch a downtown weekend patrol team that will run during the evenings from Thursday through Saturday until further notice.

In order to ensure high accessibility for residents and business owners, the patrol team will operate on foot along Market and Patrick streets from 10 p.m. until after bars and restaurants close, according to FPD.

The department also reminded residents that as activity increases in the downtown area, all residents play a part in maintaining a safe and welcoming city.

Friday's announcement comes after several recent shootings in downtown Frederick. Last Sunday, a man was taken to a shock trauma center with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 200 block of N. Market Street in the early-morning hours.

A couple weeks earlier, on May 22, Frederick officers responded to a shooting that left one man injured in the 300 block of N. Market Street.

Still, the department earlier this year reported a historic low in crime rates. FPD recorded 1,388 part 1 crimes in 2020 — a more than 20 percent decrease since 2016. Those crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, stolen vehicles and arson, according to a statement from police. This figure stood at 1,674 in 2019, while there were 2,280 part 1 crimes in 2012, police said, and the number has been dropping annually ever since.

Violent crimes dropped to a five-year low of 250 in 2020. This figure includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Total property crimes, such as burglary and theft, numbered 1,138, compared to 1,374 in 2019.

FPD made 2,657 arrests in 2020, down from 5,004 arrests the year prior. The department responded to more than 94,000 calls in 2020, which is in line with the average number of calls for service since 2011.

