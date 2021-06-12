Frederick Police Department to increase presence downtown

Clara Niel, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·2 min read

Jun. 12—With COVID-19 restrictions lifted and the city's nightlife returning to form, the Frederick Police Department announced Friday it will increase police presence downtown during weekend nights.

The department announced in a news release that it will launch a downtown weekend patrol team that will run during the evenings from Thursday through Saturday until further notice.

In order to ensure high accessibility for residents and business owners, the patrol team will operate on foot along Market and Patrick streets from 10 p.m. until after bars and restaurants close, according to FPD.

The department also reminded residents that as activity increases in the downtown area, all residents play a part in maintaining a safe and welcoming city.

Friday's announcement comes after several recent shootings in downtown Frederick. Last Sunday, a man was taken to a shock trauma center with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the 200 block of N. Market Street in the early-morning hours.

A couple weeks earlier, on May 22, Frederick officers responded to a shooting that left one man injured in the 300 block of N. Market Street.

Still, the department earlier this year reported a historic low in crime rates. FPD recorded 1,388 part 1 crimes in 2020 — a more than 20 percent decrease since 2016. Those crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, stolen vehicles and arson, according to a statement from police. This figure stood at 1,674 in 2019, while there were 2,280 part 1 crimes in 2012, police said, and the number has been dropping annually ever since.

Violent crimes dropped to a five-year low of 250 in 2020. This figure includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Total property crimes, such as burglary and theft, numbered 1,138, compared to 1,374 in 2019.

FPD made 2,657 arrests in 2020, down from 5,004 arrests the year prior. The department responded to more than 94,000 calls in 2020, which is in line with the average number of calls for service since 2011.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:

@clarasniel

Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Sessions Claims He’s Clueless About His DOJ’s Snooping on Congress

    JIM WATSON/AFP via GettyFormer Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling associates he had no idea his Justice Department seized phone records of two top Democratic congressional critics of then-President Donald Trump.In the hours since The New York Times broke the news on Thursday that prosecutors subpoenaed Apple metadata from Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA), former Attorney General Sessions has privately told people that he wasn’t aware of, nor was he briefed on, the reporte

  • Unnerving video shows moment boaters almost fall off edge of Texas dam

    Four women successfully rescued from barge with no injuries reported

  • Pelosi and Democrat leaders issue rare joint statement condemning Ilhan Omar Israel comments

    Group says it nonetheless ‘welcomes’ clarification issued by Omar, as row threatens to divide party

  • Two passengers test positive for COVID on Celebrity Millennium 'fully vaccinated' cruise

    Two passengers on the Celebrity Millennium ship carrying vaccinated passengers and crew and some unvaccinated children have tested positive for COVID.

  • Justice Department watchdog opens internal probe into House Dems data subpoenas

    Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Friday announced the opening of an internal probe into the department's Trump-era secret subpoenas against Apple for data belonging to House Democrats and its seizure of phone records of journalists working for major media companies.The state of play: The move comes after Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco requested that Horowitz open a review and calls from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

  • Merrick Garland vows to challenge GOP threats to voting rights

    With Biden administration under pressure to combat voter suppression, attorney general condemns baseless voter fraud narrative and ‘abnormal’ audits that undermine voters

  • Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine shows immune response against Beta virus variant

    Novavax also said studies in mice and baboons found that a different vaccine specifically targeting the South African variant now known as Beta produced immune response and protection, and that it expected to conduct further clinical testing of the Beta-focused vaccine in the fall. The company said testing of blood serum of thirty participants of a mid-stage trial who had received both doses of NVX-CoV2373 revealed robust antibody responses to the original version of the coronavirus as well as against the Alpha variant first found in the UK and the Beta variant.

  • Venezuela says payments to COVAX vaccine system have been blocked

    Venezuelan officials said on Thursday the country's government has been unable to complete a payment required to receive coronavirus vaccines because transfers to the global COVAX vaccine program had been blocked. The government of President Nicolas Maduro for months said it was unable to pay for the COVAX program because of U.S. sanctions, and then in March announced that it had made almost all the required $120 million payment. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in a televised broadcast on Thursday said the government had been unable to pay down the remaining $10 million because four operations had been blocked.

  • 2 brides shopped separately for their wedding dresses and ended up choosing styles that were the perfect match

    Sarah and Victoria Shine wanted their wedding dresses to look good together, but they didn't want to see each other's gowns before the big day.

  • From JFK to Trump: Controversial moments between US presidents and the Queen

    In more than half a century on the throne, the British monarch has encountered many awkward moments when it comes to welcoming her US counterparts

  • Eying Russia, Pentagon to send Ukraine counter-drone, electronic warfare equipment

    The Pentagon announced on Friday a new package of $150 million in military assistance for Ukraine that will include counter-artillery radar, electronic warfare equipment and counter-drone technology, bolstering Kyiv amid elevated tensions with Moscow. Although the funds were already committed by Congress, the Defense Department's announcement details specifically how the U.S. military will allocate assistance earmarked for Ukraine before the end of the U.S. government's fiscal year in September. The latest tranche of assistance will come in addition to the $125 million that the Pentagon announced on March 1 https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2519445/defense-department-announces-125m-for-ukraine/#:~:text=The%20Department%20of%20Defense%20announces,and%20improve%20interoperability%20with%20NATO, which included armed Mark VI patrol boats.

  • The Woman Facing Life in Prison for Killing Her Incestuous Stepdad-Turned-Husband

    via FacebookROME—Few would argue how Valérie Bacot rationalized pulling the trigger that sent a fatal bullet into the back of her stepfather-turned-husband Daniel Polette's neck on March 13, 2016. She had earlier unsuccessfully tried to poison him with a sleeping pill, and she said she knew he was grooming their 14-year-old daughter for serial rape. She was tired of years of abuse and being pimped out to strangers in the family minivan, so she did what she thought she had to do.“I took the gun,”

  • US warns neighboring countries not to let in Iranian warships sailing across the Atlantic and thought to be carrying weapons

    It's unclear what the ships are carrying, but the US military has publicly said that a transfer of weapons "would be a provocative act and a threat."

  • CNN Insiders React to Jeffrey Toobin’s ‘Awkward’ On-Air Return: ‘It’s Insane!’

    Frederick M. Brown/Getty“Awkward.” “Insane.” “A bit inappropriate.”Those were some of the reactions from CNN insiders following Jeffrey Toobin’s cringeworthy on-air return as CNN’s chief legal analyst after a masturbatory Zoom work call derailed his journalistic career.Toobin’s return to CNN after a nearly eight-month absence came on the heels of an aggressive lobbying campaign by his friends, according to two people familiar with the matter. CNN boss Jeff Zucker, while expressing concerns about

  • Mom Recalls Horror of Unknowingly Sleeping Beside Murdered 6-Year-Old Daughter

    via YouTube/KRQENearly three years after finding her 6-year-old daughter raped and murdered in her bed, Stephanie Romeo recalled the harrowing moments that led up to her realization her daughter was gone.Testifying during the first day of trial against the man accused of the August 2018 killing, Romeo said she had no idea anything was amiss at first, according to the Albuquerque Journal. She climbed right into bed at her suburban Albuquerque home after coming home late from work and slept beside

  • ‘He’ll show up to anything’: Trump wanders into Mar-a-Lago events in search of adulation, report claims

    Weddings, cocktails, TV appearances—The Donald is there

  • Biden welcomed to G7 with embraces and laughs two years after world leaders were caught mocking Trump

    US president assures ‘America is back’ after predecessor’s hostile relationship with world leaders

  • A 15-year-old girl had a stroke linked to birth control and was in a coma for 27 days. Doctors thought she'd overdosed on drugs.

    Weeks after going on birth control, Tria Potts had a stroke. After five months of rehab, she became the first in her family to graduate high school.

  • Prosecutor dies just days after 2 relatives are found dead

    A longtime prosecutor in South Carolina has died just days after his grandson and daughter-in-law were found dead on the family's land in Colleton County in a shooting investigators have said little about. The announcement of Randolph Murdaugh III's death came from his law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick on Thursday. The firm didn't give a cause of death, but Democratic state Sen. Margie Bright Matthews of Colleton County said Murdaugh, 81, was in intensive care when she asked for prayers for the family Tuesday on the Senate floor.

  • Woman attacked by chihuahua while having eyelash extensions

    ‘It happened so fast I didn’t know what he grabbed’