Frederick police get good marks in police retention study

Aug. 17—In a study of eight police departments across the nation, officers in the Frederick Police Department were less likely to report that they wanted to work elsewhere.

The anonymous study, led by two associate professors in Mississippi and Illinois, looked at police retention and career perceptions over several months in 2021. It was published in May 2022.

Police officers from participating departments were extensively surveyed, answering questions on how much they agreed or disagreed with a statement.

Questions touched on whether officers were seeking other work or felt good about where they worked, plus external factors, like perception of community criticism.

The study's authors were Charlie Scheer, an associate professor in criminal justice at the University of Southern Mississippi, and Mike Rossler, an Illinois State University associate professor in criminal justice sciences.

In Frederick, 75 officers responded.

Of those, 14.6% said they agreed or strongly agreed that they were actively seeking work outside of policing, according to a summary of results specific to Frederick police. This was lower than the 18.6% average from the other seven agencies.

When it comes to more concrete action in planning to leave for a job outside policing, 16% of Frederick's officers said they were doing so, compared to 25% in other departments.

Scheer found it interesting that Frederick is near plenty of other police agencies in the area. Yet, Frederick police generally report that they are happy with their salaries and don't have intentions of leaving.

Only 4% of Frederick police said they were actively trying to work at another police agency, which was again lower than the average of 6% from other agencies.

The other surveyed police departments were:

— Topeka Police Department in Kansas

— Vernon Hills Police Department in Illinois

— Smyrna Police Department in Georgia

— Biloxi Police Department in Mississippi

— Thornton Police Department in Colorado

— Bryan Police Department in Texas

— Portland Police Bureau in Oregon.

"Some of the places that we surveyed were pretty distinct. They were college towns. They were geographically different. We didn't have the same geographic location. These are all over the country," Scheer said.

When it came to the internal workplace environment, about 28% of the respondents said they agree or strongly agree that an employee of the same rank was condescending to them, and about 29% said a direct supervisor was condescending. These results were similar to what other departments reported.

However, Frederick officers were more likely to report receiving recognition from command staff (80%) compared to other agencies (60%).

The survey also asked questions about officers' external workplace environment. Scheer said the responses were evidence of Frederick police's strong connection with the community.

For example, Scheer said that in questions on what officers believe they should do in wake of George Floyd's murder, many responded that they needed to better connect with the community.

"If the officers in Frederick, who saw a protest that may have taken place there, felt [what they] really need to do to resolve this is to be closer to [the community], that says something," Scheer said.

Capt. Joe Hayer from Frederick police went to Cleveland to present his department's findings at the 58th annual FBI National Academy Associates conference earlier this month.

Hayer said in an interview that he has a passion for recruitment and retention, and he worked closely with Scheer and Rossler during the study.

He felt their success in the areas of retention came from an "all-hands-on-deck" approach, with a constant recruiting mindset within the department. But, he said the department could also look at how it can stay competitive.

Overall, he felt good about the results the study produced in reference to Frederick police.

"My biggest takeaway was not only after the study but going out to Cleveland and talking to those folks was just the reinforcement of we're doing things right. We're doing things well," he said.

