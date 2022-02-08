Frederick police investigate stabbing, one hospitalized

Feb. 7—The Frederick Police Department is investigating a Sunday stabbing that resulted in one hospitalization.

A fight reportedly broke out between a group of friends at a business in the 200 block of Shorebird Street, which FPD learned of around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, the agency said in a news release. Police believe this was an isolated incident among known parties.

The stabbing victim drove himself to the hospital and was later transported to an area trauma center, police wrote. He is in stable condition. No further details about the victim were provided in the release.

A short time later, police took a suspect into custody for questioning who was later released due to "uncooperative parties" involved in the investigation, including the victim, according to FPD.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said, and FPD will look into what charges are appropriate — if any.

Residents with information that may be helpful are encouraged to contact Detective Irons at mirons@frederickmdpolice.org. To leave information anonymously, call the Frederick Police Department's tip line at 301-600-TIPS(8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).

