Frederick police investigate string of burglaries

Oct. 18—A string of burglaries in the past week has the Frederick Police Department looking for suspects and information.

Police are investigating several commercial burglaries that occurred along the U.S. Route 40 corridor, FPD said in a news release Monday. The department is asking for the public's help in identifying potential suspects and asks anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area over the last few weeks to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kyle Jones at kjones@frederickmdpolice.org or by calling 240-674-7058.

Jones told the News-Post there's been at least three burglaries, starting this past weekend. Since the burglaries are under investigation, he declined to discuss what's been stolen, if anything.

Police are directing residents to remain vigilant. Anyone who may have home security footage near the area that could be useful is encouraged to contact police.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller