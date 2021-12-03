Frederick police investigating Thursday bank robbery

Dec. 3—A robber made off with an undisclosed amount of money following a bank robbery at the M&T Bank on Seventh Street in Frederick Thursday.

Frederick Police Department officers responded to the bank at 929 W. Seventh St. for a report of a robbery around 2:20 p.m. An investigation found the suspect entered the facility, displayed a handgun and demanded money, according to a news release.

The suspect, described as a white male wearing a camouflage face mask and ball cap, then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of currency and entered a vehicle. The vehicle is believed to have headed south on Md. 15 toward Interstate 270 and Interstate 70.

Video surveillance and photographs further show the suspect wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, light-colored jeans and carrying a tan backpack, according to police.

FPD is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Radtke at 240-549-4579 or SRadtke@FrederickMDPolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the FPD's Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).